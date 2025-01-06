Maryam Nawaz orders grand operation against land mafia

Pakistan Pakistan Maryam Nawaz orders grand operation against land mafia

Land mafia members attacked the Forest Department team

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 06 Jan 2025 15:54:26 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed a grand operation to reclaim government lands from illegal occupiers across the province.

Maryam Nawaz emphasised reclaiming all government lands without yielding to political pressure or external influence.

Acting on her orders, the Forest Department, in collaboration with the police, conducted a major operation in Khanpur Tehsil, successfully retrieving 90 acres of land.

During the operation, land mafia members attacked the Forest Department team, looted cash and mobile phones, attempted to set a government vehicle on fire, and removed the tractor’s battery.

The police have registered a case against the influential culprits and initiated raids for their arrest.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb praised the Forest Department and police team for reclaiming government land.



She stated that protecting state property was the government’s duty and assured that all encroached lands would be recovered with public support to ensure the operation's success.