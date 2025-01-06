PTI founder will be released after showing 'original receipts': Ahsan Iqbal

Says PTI founder used to ask for receipts from others while his own receipts were found bogus

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and Sindh Minister for Planning and Development Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday held a joint press conference in Karachi.

Ahsan Iqbal said the PTI founder used to ask for receipts from others while his own receipts were found bogus. He alleged that the PTI founder caused a loss of Rs50 billion to the national exchequer.

“How is it possible that PM gets cheaper gift as compared to his gunmen? This is not Insaf, this is Tehreek-e-Insaf,” remarked Minister Iqbal.

“On Dec 31, PM Shehbaz launched the Uraan Pakistan programme which is beyond political affiliations. Stakeholders of Uraan Pakistan programme are people of Pakistan, not politicians,” he said.

While talking about development projects in Sindh, he said the federal government would keep supporting development projects in Sindh.

“Federation will continue its support for rehabilitation of the flood-stricken areas in Sindh,” he added.

“Pakistan has to opt for modernisation in all sectors including technology, industry and education. Technological advancements are imperative to compete with emerging powers,” said the minister.

As for reports about sour relations between the federal government and the PPP, Iqbal said that allies might have some differences but for national interest both parties were working together.

“No doubt problems exist and the finance minister has called a meeting of NFC to resolve the issues,” he said.

“Stock market rose from 30,000 points to well beyond 100,000 points, inflation has reduced to four percent and the government is aiming to raise exports from $30 billion to $100 billion” said Iqbal.

He also talked about the hazards of cyberspace in his press conference. He said the system of any company and government could be hacked by misusing cyberspace.

“Pakistan’s software industry is flourishing and it is government’s duty to make cyberspace safe and secure for its people,” he said.

He quoted the example of Australia that it had banned the use of social media for children below the age of 16. He also said that even American elections faced cyber-attacks.

He further said that political reconciliation was necessary to combat terrorism.