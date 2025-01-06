Passport processing counters launched at NADRA mega centers

These counters will operate round the clock to facilitate citizens

Updated On: Mon, 06 Jan 2025 13:07:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced the establishment of 24/7 passport processing counters at NADRA mega centers.

Acting on the minister's directives, the Passport Department has initiated implementation.

Ten passport processing counters have been set up at Karachi's Nazimabad and Siemens Chowrangi Site locations. These counters will operate round the clock to facilitate citizens.

Immigration and Passports Director General Mustafa Jamal Qazi, stated that the 24/7 passport processing facility would be expanded nationwide. Offices in Islamabad were already operational 24/7, while Karachi’s Awami Markaz and Lahore’s Garden Town offices also offered round-the-clock services.

Qazi further emphasised that delays in passport issuance have been resolved, ensuring a streamlined process and timely delivery for citizens.