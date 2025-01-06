Saudi Prince Mansoor calls on Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former governor of Saudi Arabia's province Hafar-ul-Batin Prince Mansoor on Monday called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interests and opportunities of cooperation and investments in Punjab. Maryam Nawaz invited Saudi investors to Pakistan and pledged full support.

The CM also lauded Saudi cooperation in various sectors including agriculture, education and infrastructure.

“Pakistan shares brotherly ties with the Saudi Arabia,” said Punjab CM.

Saudi investors would be provided security and special facilitation package, she added.

“Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia are of great importance for regional stability,” said Prince Mansoor.

Mansoor reiterated that Saudi Arabia would keep supporting Pakistan through thick and thin.