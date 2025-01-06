Boy dies after falling into open manhole in Karachi

Pakistan Pakistan Boy dies after falling into open manhole in Karachi

The tragic incident occurred near a marriage hall in Shah Faisal Colony No-II.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 06 Jan 2025 05:43:32 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A five-year-old boy was killed when he fell into an open manhole in Shah Faisal Colony area of Karachi on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the tragic incident occurred near a marriage hall in Shah Faisal Colony No-II where five-year-old Huzaifa fell into an open manhole. Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and retrieved the dead body from Korangi Garden canal after a hectic effort of two hours.

Residents of the area staged a protest and demanded action against the officials responsible for the incident. They were of the view that despite several reminders, the concerned officials did not take any action.

Open manholes in the country's largest city have become a nuisance for children, pedestrians and motorists apparently owing to a lack of maintenance by civic agencies or thefts.

