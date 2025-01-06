Three killed as mini-truck ploughs into pedestrians in Sheikhupura

Three killed as mini-truck ploughs into pedestrians in Sheikhupura

Published On: Mon, 06 Jan 2025 05:39:15 PKT

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) – At least three people were killed and two other were wounded when a mini-truck crashed into pedestrians in Sheikhupura on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Manawala Stop where the driver lost control of vehicle and hit pedestrians, killing three people on the spot and critically injuring two other.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. Police have also started an investigation.

