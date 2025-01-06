Pathankot 'destroyer' Air Commodore (retired) Sajad Haider laid to rest

Air Commodore Haider had taken an active part in the wars against India in 1965 and 1971

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Air Commodore (retired) Sajad Haider, who passed away on Jan 3, was laid to rest here on Saturday.

His funeral prayers were offered in the cricket ground at the Air Headquarters in the federal capital.

Air Commodore Haider had taken an active part in the wars against India in 1965 and 1971. He led the Pathankot Airbase attack in the 1965 war. He downed four Indian warplanes and destroyed 11 tanks during the war.

He also chronicled his memoirs in the book titled “Flight of The Falcon”.

Syed Sajad Haider was born in Sargodha on Dec 26, 1932. His father Dr Syed Fazal Shah was a noble and noted personality of the town.

According to Haider, he grew up in Quetta, “amongst the fierce tribal culture of the Baloch and Pashtoons, such as the Bugtis, Marris, Kansis, Jogezais and Durranis.”

He was selected to join the 13th General Duties Pilot (GDP) Course at the Royal Pakistan Academy in January 1952.

He was posted to No.14 Squadron under Squadron Leader Sarfraz Rafiqui who was martyred in the 1965 war.