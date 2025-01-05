BLA: The enemy of innocent Baloch lives

The bus attack exposed BLA's hypocrisy and underscored its brutal tactics

TURBAT (Dunya News) - On January 4, the banned organisation Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) attacked a passenger bus in Turbat, killing four innocent civilians and injuring several others.

According to security sources, this attack saw BLA targeting innocent civilians to achieve its malicious goals. While the group claimed to champion the rights of the Baloch people, it simultaneously endangers their lives.

Sources further stated that the attack exposed BLA's hypocrisy and underscored its brutal tactics.

Over the past year, the organisation has reportedly killed more than 100 innocent Baloch civilians. On November 9 last year, a suicide attack by the BLA claimed the lives of over ten Baloch citizens.

Security officials described the BLA as a pawn of external forces, particularly India's RAW, Israel's Mossad, and other Western agencies. They alleged that the group employed terror strategies similar to that of Mukti Bahini to destabilise the region and serve foreign agendas.

Authorities urged the Baloch people to remain vigilant and cooperate with state institutions to thwart such elements and ensure safety in the region.