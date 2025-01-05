PPP celebrates Z.A. Bhutto's 97th birth anniversary with zeal; President Zardari pays tribute

A cake was cut in a ceremony held at the Lahore office of PPP Additional Secretary General Ali Badar

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Lahore chapter celebrated the 97th birth anniversary of the party’s founder and former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto here on Sunday.

A cake was cut in a ceremony held at the office of PPP Additional Secretary General Ali Badar, who is the son of the late Jahangir Badar.

Central Information Deputy Secretary Munawar Anjum, Punjab PSF President Sohail Malik, former information deputy secretary of Lahore Syed Wajid Ali Shah and a large number of PPP workers attended the ceremony.

Speakers at the function paid glowing tributes to the late prime minister Bhutto who was not a leader of Pakistan but who was among the top leadership of the Islamic world.

The cake cutting ceremony ended with a poem recited by Syed Wajid Ali Shah.

Meanwhile, the birth anniversary of Z. A. Bhutto is being celebrated throughout the country with zeal.

A day earlier, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro in a statement announced that the 97th birth anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will be celebrated with enthusiasm in every district headquarters of Sindh. In this regard, party’s district organisations would organize programs at respective districts.

PRESIDENT ASIF ZARDARI

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a visionary leader who reshaped Pakistan’s destiny and became a voice of the voiceless.

In his message on the occasion, he said, “Today, we observe the 97th birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and pay tribute to the visionary leader who reshaped Pakistan’s destiny and became a voice of the voiceless.

He was a statesman of unparalleled intellect, courage, and charisma, and his legacy will continue to remain a source of inspiration for the nation.”

He said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave us the Constitution of 1973, the first unanimously adopted Constitution, which laid the foundation for a parliamentary, democratic, and federal form of government.

“He was the architect of Pakistan’s nuclear program, which has proven to be pivotal in safeguarding our sovereignty and security.”

Under his leadership, he said Pakistan strengthened its foreign relations with China and many other friendly countries that continue to benefit our country to this day.

“He brought industrial and technological advancements, such as the establishment of the Pakistan Steel Mills in Karachi with Russian collaboration and the development of our defence industry that boosted our defense capabilities.

It was due to his statesmanship that Pakistan hosted the 1974 Islamic Summit Conference, bringing together leaders of the Muslim world to enhance unity and cooperation among the Muslim Ummah.

He said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a staunch advocate of democracy, standing steadfast against dictatorship and oppression. His ultimate sacrifice, facing the gallows rather than compromising on his principles, immortalized him as a beacon of resistance and resilience.

President Zardari said, “Let us draw strength from his vision and work together to steer the country out of the current challenges and make Pakistan a prosperous and progressive country. Jiye Bhutto! Pakistan Khappay!”