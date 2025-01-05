Re-polling underway in 15 polling stations of PB-45 Quetta amid tight security

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Re-polling is taking place today at 15 polling stations in the PB-45 Quetta constituency of the Balochistan Assembly, with stringent security measures in place.

According to the Provincial Election Commissioner, polling began at 8 a.m. and would continue until 5 p.m.

A total of 34 candidates are contesting the seat, with a strong competition anticipated among four main contenders including Pakistan People’s Party’s Ali Madad Jattak, Jamiat Ulema Islam (F)’s Mir Usman Perkani, Pashtunkhwa National Awami Party’s Nasrullah Khan Bareach, and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s Majid Khan Achakzai.

A total of 16,855 voters are eligible to cast their ballots at 51 polling booths set up across the constituency. All 15 polling stations have been classified as sensitive, prompting foolproof security arrangements.

The re-polling was ordered by the Election Tribunal after the February 8, 2024, general election results for PB-45 were challenged.

Initially, PPP’s Ali Madad Jattak was declared the winner with 5671 votes, but JUI-F’s Usman Perkani, who secured 4346 votes, disputed the outcome.

The results of today’s re-polling will determine the final outcome for this contested constituency.