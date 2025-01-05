Five children found dead in house in Gujrat

Pakistan Pakistan Five children found dead in house in Gujrat

Their mother said her children had burnt coal in room to warm themselves in chilly night

Follow on Published On: Sun, 05 Jan 2025 01:56:19 PKT

GUJRAT (Dunya News) - Five children were found dead in a room of their house near Bakar Mandi, Dunya News reported here on Saturday night.

According to police and rescue teams, the mother of the children told them when she returned home from hospital, she found her children unconscious.

On information, Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot and pronounced the all five children dead in the room.

The mother of the deceased said her children had burnt coal in the room to warm themselves in chilly night.

The kids were identified as Salah Liba, Salah Hadi, Salah Hashim, Salah Manan, and Salah Salam.

A large contingent of police rushed to the scene and started investigation to ascertain the reason for the death of five children.