Four killed, 32 injured in Turbat blast

Pakistan Pakistan Four killed, 32 injured in Turbat blast

32 people injured in blast in Balochistan's Turbat

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 05 Jan 2025 13:22:15 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least four people were killed and 32 others, including Quetta SSP and four of his family members, injured in a bomb attack in Balochistan's city Turbat on Saturday.

According to police, a convoy of security forces vehicles was passing through the area when the explosion happened. Quetta SSP (Senior Superintendent of Police) Zohaib Mohsin, who was going to Turbat along with his family, was caught in the blast.

A Balochistan government spokesperson said SSP Mohsin and four of his family members suffered minor injuries.

The IGP Office said that the nature of the blast was being assessed.

The banned militant Balochistan Liberation Army group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Officials said that five of the injured were in critical condition. A heavy contingent of police and security forces had cordoned off the area in the aftermath of the blast.

Meanwhile, the dead have been identified as Noor Khan, Abdul Wahab, Ijaz and Liaquat Ali. They belonged to different areas of Balochistan.

The attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents in Balochistan, a province long plagued by unrest. Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in militant violence over the past couple of months.

It may be recalled that last month, two people were killed and four others injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Dasht area in Turbat.

CONDEMNATION

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and prayed for the salvation of the deceased and early recovery of the injured.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti also condemned the incident, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives.