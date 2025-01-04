40 more protesters granted bail in Nov 26 cases

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has approved bail for the additional 40 individuals arrested in connection with the November 26 protests.

Presiding Judge Abu Al-Hassnat Muhammad Zulqurnain granted bail to the accused against surety bonds of Rs5,000 each, considering their immediate release.

During the proceedings, the PTI workers were represented by lawyers Saradr Masroof , Ansar Kiani, Amna Ali, Mirza Asim Baig, and Murtza Toori.

Notably, the court had approved bail for 250 accused the previous day, while rejecting 150 bail applications.

The cases stem from protests orgnised on Novembers 26, where multiple protestors were charged under anti-terrorism laws.

