Pakistan needs long march of economic development: Ahsan Iqbal

Says the soil of Afghanistan should not be used against Pakistan

LAHORE (Dunay News) – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said the country now needs a long march of economic development, not political.

Speaking at the Master’s Degree Show 2024 ceremony of the National College of Arts, the federal minister said the PML-N government wanted peace and political stability in the country.

“The dialogue between PTI and the government can yield good results. There will be zero tolerance for terrorism and it will be defeated at all costs. If there is any interference in the country from anywhere, the army is capable of giving a full response. Afghan soil should not be used for terrorism,” he added.

He believes in political dialogue and said positive results can be obtained from talks with PTI.

“There will be zero tolerance for terrorism in the Apex Committee meeting. Terrorism will be dealt with like it was dealt with in 2013. Terrorism will be defeated. If there is interference from anywhere in the country, the army is capable of giving a full response and will bring peace back through sacrifices and struggle,” the minister went on saying.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had laid the foundation of a four-year Uraan Pakistan initiative. After training the youth in other fields including skill development, the government will make them a force to reckon with.