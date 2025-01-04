Accountability court to indict Parvez Elahi in graft case on Jan 7

It has accepted Elahi's plea seeking exemption from appearance for one day

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An accountability court has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Parvez Elahi for indictment in a case related to alleged corruption in development projects.

The accountability judge has issued a written order in this regard, ordering the suspect to appear in court on January 7.

The order states that the court believes that charges should be framed against the accused in their presence, adding that the indictment procession will not be delayed any further.

Previously, Muhammad Khan Bhatti was granted exemption from appearance on medical grounds, the judge remarked adding that now Parvez Elahi had filed the exemption plea, which has been approved.

The court said it has framed charges against Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Khalid Mahmood Chhatta, Asif Mahmood, Naeem Iqbal, Muhammad Asghar, and Asad Ali in the case.

