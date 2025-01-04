Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviews development projects in Islamabad

Lauds authorities for building underpass of F-8 Exchange Interchange in only 42 days.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi late on Friday night visited the construction sites of development projects.

Naqvi visited under-construction flyovers and underpasses at F-8 Exchange Chowk interchange and Serena Chowk interchange. He reviewed ongoing development work and lauded authorities for building underpass of F-8 Exchange Interchange in only 42 days.

Naqvi ordered authorities to ensure greenery around underpasses.

Speaking to media, the interior minister said that for the first time in history an underpass had been completed in 42 days. He also urged authorities to complete development work on other projects of F-8 Exchange Interchange Chowk and Serena Chowk Interchange.

“These projects will resolve the issue of traffic jams in Islamabad,” said the minister.

He announced that F-8 Exchange Interchange project would be inaugurated in February.

Earlier that day, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the National Police Academy and announced its upgradation. Naqvi pledged to make NPA an institution of international standards.