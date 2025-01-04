Minor boy dies as roof collapses in Bahawalnagar

The dead and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Published On: Sat, 04 Jan 2025 06:23:52 PKT

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – An eight-year old boy was killed and his sister was wounded when roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Bahawalnagar on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the roof of a dilapidated house located in Chak Sarkari area near Bahawalnagar suddenly caved-in, burying two children under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and retrieved the dead body of the boy from the rubble while his sister was recovered in injured condition. The dead and injured were later shifted to a nearby hospital.

