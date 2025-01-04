Three killed, two injured in road accidents in Daska, Chiniot

DASKA/CHINIOT (Dunya News) – At least three people were killed and two other sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Daska and Chiniot on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred in Kot Ghuman area of Daska where a man was killed and his wife and son were critically injured when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speeding car.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Police sources informed that the driver of the car managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

The second accident occurred at the Faisalabad Road in Chiniot where a rashly driven dumper collided with a rickshaw as a result two women traveling in the rickshaw died on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

