CM Maryam secures $700m Chinese investment

Maryam Nawaz recently visited China and discussed prospects of trade and investment

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s recent visit to China has yielded significant results, with Chengdu agreeing to invest $700 million in the province.

A high-level Chinese delegation, including Chengdu ICT Hub General Coordinator Ms Scarlet and Huawei Deputy CEO Yu Ray, met the chief minister at Punjab House.

The agreement includes launching an e-taxi service, establishing a computing centre, and setting up data and cloud centres in Nawaz Sharif IT City.

Additionally, the delegation agreed to create Pakistan’s first e-commerce platform and train youth for global online trading. Collective projects in Lahore will included smart traffic and sanitation systems.

Phase two will introduce an AI Industry Centre for youth training, while phase three will focus on industrial development.

Maryam Nawaz highlighted making Punjab a leading IT hub, with region’s largest artificial intelligence centre under Chinese collaboration.