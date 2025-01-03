Mohsin Naqvi announces upgradation of National Police Academy

He promises to make NPA an internationally recognised institution

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has announced upgradation of the National Police Academy (NPA).

The minister made the announcement during his visit to the academy where he inspected the hostel, mess and other sections of it. He also reviewed the facilities provided to the trainee officers.

Naqvi met the trainee officers and inquired about the facilities. He also had a meal at the police academy mess and appreciated the quality of food.

Later, he chaired a meeting to discuss the restructuring of academy. It was attended by the NPA head and other officials.

During the meeting, the interior minister instructed officials to provide standard residential facilities to the trainee officers. He also directed to hire an international consultant to prepare a new master plan for the police academy.

He said Rs250 million would soon be handed over to the NPA by the National Police Foundation, and expressed his resolve to make the institution financially independent.

Naqvi emphasised that the restructuring of the academy must be completed within three months, and immediate steps should be taken to grant university status to it.

He further stated that the ASP course must be updated to meet the demands of the modern age. New courses in counter-terrorism, anti-riots, cybercrime, and other fields would also be introduced at the academy.

He also said the best officers would be appointed at the NPA like the Military Academy in Kakul, adding that these officers would receive better allowances and facilities. The academy would also have a model police station and training laboratories to provide relevant training.

He resolved to make the National Police Academy an internationally recognised institution, with officers from other countries coming to the academy for training.

