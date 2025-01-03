Courts to decide cases of PTI founder, says Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that the courts could decide the cases of the PTI founder and the government could not do anything regarding the release of Imran Khan.

Talking to a private television channel, Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder was involved in serious level cases including the May 9 riots.

The relatives of incarcerated PTI leader are using influence of the foreign country for release of the PTI founder, he said.

In reply to a question about any plan to send PTI founder abroad, he said, there is no plan to send him (Imran) out of the country.

The PTI founder was facing serious cases in this country and the court could decide the fate of Imran Khan on the basis of evidence, he added. To a question about dialogue, he said that dialogue is the option to move forward and resolve the political issues.

