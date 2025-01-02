Dense fog disrupts rail traffic across country
Pakistan
Karakoram Express was delayed by 3 hours and 30 minutes
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Severe fog in plain areas has caused significant disruption to train schedules, with several trains from Karachi and Quetta facing delays.
According to Railways sources, Karakoram Express was delayed by 3 hours and 30 minutes, Millat Express by 5 hours and 30 minutes and Tazegam by 4 hours.
Read more:Passengers face difficulties as smog causes train delays
The Green Line from Islamabad and Karachi was delayed by 3 hours, Khyber Mail by 1 hour and 15 minutes and Sukkur Express by 2 hour. However, all other trains departed on time.