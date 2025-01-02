Dense fog disrupts rail traffic across country

Pakistan Pakistan Dense fog disrupts rail traffic across country

Karakoram Express was delayed by 3 hours and 30 minutes

Updated On: Thu, 02 Jan 2025 19:17:38 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Severe fog in plain areas has caused significant disruption to train schedules, with several trains from Karachi and Quetta facing delays.

According to Railways sources, Karakoram Express was delayed by 3 hours and 30 minutes, Millat Express by 5 hours and 30 minutes and Tazegam by 4 hours.

The Green Line from Islamabad and Karachi was delayed by 3 hours, Khyber Mail by 1 hour and 15 minutes and Sukkur Express by 2 hour. However, all other trains departed on time.

