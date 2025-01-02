Punjab to launch first-ever e-taxi scheme

The scheme aims to support unemployed individuals.

Updated On: Thu, 02 Jan 2025 16:37:30 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has decided to launch an e-taxi scheme for the first time in the province.

Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan stated that, as per Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's announcement, the scheme aimed to support unemployed individuals.

The minister said the initiative would provide affordable yet excellent-quality vehicles. He cited Punjab's rapid transition towards modern and eco-friendly transportation.

Additionally, Bilal Akbar said that companies supplying electric vehicles had shown great interest in the e-taxi scheme.