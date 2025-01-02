Benazir Kafalat quarterly installment increased to Rs13,500

Pakistan Pakistan Benazir Kafalat quarterly installment increased to Rs13,500

BISP Chairperson Rubina Khalid dedicated the New Year 2025 to the Benazir Hunarmand Programme

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 02 Jan 2025 08:51:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD – Benazir Income Support Programme has increased the amount of quarterly installment of the Benazir Kafalat from Rs10,500 to Rs13,500 from the current month of January 2025.

BISP Chairperson Rubina Khalid made this announcement at a ceremony held in Islamabad.

She further dedicated the New Year 2025 to the Benazir Hunarmand Programme, which aims to empower deserving families by providing skill training in various fields aligned with international trends.

Senator Rubina Khalid affirmed that in 2025, the government will continue to serve underprivileged communities through platforms such as BISP, with honesty, passion, and determination.