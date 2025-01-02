Discussion to be held after receiving PTI demands: Irfan Siddiqui

Irfan Siddiqui said legal help can also be taken on the matter of PTI charter of demands.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Wednesday said that discussion would be held after receiving demands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

We will hold consultation with coalition partners and PML-N leadership regarding PTI charter of demands (CoD), he said while talking to a private television channel.

The legal help can also be taken on the matter of PTI CoD, he added.

In reply to a question about judicial commission on May 9 and November 26, he said, we will seek legal assistance regarding May 9 riots and November 26 issues.

The homework would also be completed before taking the decisions and reviewing the demands of PTI leadership, he stated.

