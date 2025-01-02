Rajab-ul-Murrajab moon sighted, Shab-e-Meraj on Jan 28

Ministry of Religious Affairs has also issued a notification of Rajab moon sighting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad on Wednesday announced that the Rajab-ul-Murrajab moon has been sighted in Pakistan. January 2 will mark the first of Rajab-ul-Murrajab.

The announce was made after Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Islamabad which was chaired by Abdul Khabeer Azad.

Ministry of Religious Affairs has also issued a notification of Rajab moon sighting. Shab-e-Meraj will be observed on January 28 (Tuesday).

The Muslims every year observe the Shab-e-Meraj on 27th of Rajab, the night the Holy Prophet (PBUH) embarked on a special journey to meet Allah Almighty, crossing seven skies riding the heavenly ‘al-Buraq’.

The faithful gathers at mosques in great numbers after Isha and offer special prayers that continue till Fajr.

