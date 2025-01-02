Two women die in road accident in Kasur
Pakistan
KASUR (Dunya News) – At least two women were killed and a police official was wounded in a road accident involving a tractor-trolley and rickshaw in Kasur on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred near Rohi Nullah Bridge in Raja Jang area of Kasur where speeding tractor-trolley hit a rickshaw, killing a woman and her daughter on the spot and injuring a police official who was on duty in the area.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.