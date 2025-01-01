MWM ends nationwide sit-ins following Kurram peace agreement

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas declared that all sit-ins nationwide have been called off.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen on Wednesday announced ending the sit-ins across the country over Parachinar killings.

During an emergency press conference, party leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas declared that all sit-ins nationwide had been called off.

He stated that a peace agreement had been reached in Parachinar with the mutual consent of both parties, adding that the government now has the responsibility to implement the agreement.

Earlier, an agreement was reached on the Kurram dispute, as both parties signed a peace accord during the Kohat grand jirga.

The jirga, held to address the situation in Kurram district, successfully concluded with mutual consensus on the agreement.

Jirga member Malik Sawab Khan confirmed the signing, with 45 representatives from each side endorsing the 14-point agreement.

He further stated that plans were being made to open routes and establish peace. Those who violate the agreement will be handed over to the government, and efforts will be made in collaboration with law-enforcement agencies to ensure peace and order, he added.

