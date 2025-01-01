Apex Committee meeting on National Action Plan scheduled for Friday

The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Updated On: Wed, 01 Jan 2025 23:59:51 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An Apex Committee meeting to review the implementation of the National Action Plan has been scheduled for Friday.

The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, with participation from civil and military officials.

Key decisions rgarding the security situation and execution of the plan are expected during the session.

The meeting underscores the government‘s focus on addressing pressing security challenges and ensuring effective implementations of strategic measures.