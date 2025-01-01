In-focus

LHC report reveals 59 cases against Imran Khan in Punjab

Pakistan

Imran Khan has been named in a total of 59 cases across Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A report submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) has disclosed details of 59 cases registered against former prime minister Imran Khan in Punjab, primarily following the May 9 incidents.

According to the report:

• 59 cases registered: Imran Khan has been named in a total of 59 cases across Punjab.
• 26 arrests: He has been arrested in 26 of these cases.
• 18 post-arrest bails approved: The courts have granted post-arrest bail to Imran Khan in 18 cases.
• 2 acquittals: He has been acquitted in two cases.
• FIR nominations: Of the 59 cases, he was directly named in 21 FIRs, while 38 cases included his name after supplementary statements.
• Pending investigations: Investigations remain incomplete in 9 cases.
• Charge sheets: In 48 cases, incomplete challans have been submitted, while one case has a complete challan.

The report highlighted the ongoing legal proceedings and the varying statuses of the cases against the Imran Khan in the province. 

