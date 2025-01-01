LHC report reveals 59 cases against Imran Khan in Punjab

Pakistan Pakistan LHC report reveals 59 cases against Imran Khan in Punjab

Imran Khan has been named in a total of 59 cases across Punjab

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 01 Jan 2025 12:33:43 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A report submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) has disclosed details of 59 cases registered against former prime minister Imran Khan in Punjab, primarily following the May 9 incidents.

According to the report:

• 59 cases registered: Imran Khan has been named in a total of 59 cases across Punjab.

• 26 arrests: He has been arrested in 26 of these cases.

• 18 post-arrest bails approved: The courts have granted post-arrest bail to Imran Khan in 18 cases.

• 2 acquittals: He has been acquitted in two cases.

• FIR nominations: Of the 59 cases, he was directly named in 21 FIRs, while 38 cases included his name after supplementary statements.

• Pending investigations: Investigations remain incomplete in 9 cases.

• Charge sheets: In 48 cases, incomplete challans have been submitted, while one case has a complete challan.

The report highlighted the ongoing legal proceedings and the varying statuses of the cases against the Imran Khan in the province.