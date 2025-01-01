LHC moved against privatisation of Lahore Zoo

Pakistan Pakistan LHC moved against privatisation of Lahore Zoo

A contract for Lahore Zoo awarded to a private company for Rs500 million

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 01 Jan 2025 12:35:06 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC), challenging the privatisation of Lahore Zoo.

The petition was filed Judicial Activism Panel through Advocate Azhar Siddique. The Punjab government, the Wildlife Department, and the Forest Department have been made respondents in the petition.

It argued that a large number of citizens visit the zoo for information and entertainment, adding that several citizens have also adopted animals and birds. However, the zoo has now been given to a private company without any legal justification.

The petitioner argued that the private company is exploiting the visitors by charging exorbitant fees for parking, entry, and rides in the zoo.

The high court has been asked to declare the privatisation of the Lahore Zoo null and void.

The petition comes after a contract for Lahore Zoo awarded to a private company for Rs500 million. The firms will manage parking, entry tickets, rides and various other services in the zoo.

Following the privatisation, the entry ticket fee was set at Rs100.

