Maryam Nawaz hopes for an extremism-free new year in Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz extended greetings to the nation and prayed for a year of prosperity

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her hopes for the new year to mark the end of extremism and terrorism in Pakistan.

In her New Year message, Maryam Nawaz extended greetings to the nation and prayed for a year of prosperity and peace for the people of Pakistan. She stated, "We aim for a fresh start, both individually and collectively, to build a brighter future."

The Chief Minister reaffirmed her commitment to public welfare, highlighting projects like the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital, Sargodha Cardiology Institute, Autism School, and IT City as key initiatives for completion.

She added, "In 2024, we achieved historic milestones across education, agriculture, energy, and health sectors, and we will continue advancing toward a stable and prosperous future."

Maryam Nawaz also paid tribute to the martyrs in the fight against terrorism, stating, "We salute every officer and soldier who sacrificed their lives in 2024. As we welcome 2025, we pledge to work tirelessly for the people and honour our promise of service."

She concluded with a prayer for the freedom of Kashmir and Palestine in 2025, emphasising the government's dedication to public service and national progress.