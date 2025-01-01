Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Rajab moon sighting

Wed, 01 Jan 2025 11:41:02 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The meetings of zonal and district moon sighting committees for determining the sighting of the crescent for the Islamic month of Rajab 1446 AH will be held across the country on Wednesday after Asr prayer.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the zonal committee meeting at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Islamabad.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:45 PM on January 1, 2025. The outcomes of the meetings will determine the start of the new Islamic month.

The Muslims every year observe the Shab-e-Meraj on 27th of Rajab, the night the Holy Prophet (PBUH) embarked on a special journey to meet Allah Almighty, crossing seven skies riding the heavenly ‘al-Buraq’.

The faithful gathers at mosques in great numbers after Isha and offered special prayers that continue till Fajr.

