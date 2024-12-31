300 seats reserved for labour quota under Hajj Policy 2025

Employees 1 to 9 grades including labourers, industrial workers, miners, are eligible

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Ministry of Religious Affairs on Tuesday invited nominations from both public and private organizations for low-income employees under the Hajj Labour Quota, Dunya News reported.

According to a spokesperson for the ministry, 300 seats have been allocated for the Labour Quota under the Hajj Policy 2025.

Employees equivalent to grades 1 to 9, including laborers, industrial workers, and miners, are eligible for the quota.

The spokesperson added that the cost of Hajj under the Labour Quota will be borne by the respective organizations as part of their social responsibility.

Corporate entities applying for the quota must be registered with the Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) or the Workers’ Welfare Fund. Interested organizations are required to submit applications to the Workers’ Welfare Fund by January 15.

The ministry also directed that nominations from institutions under other departments or organizations should be routed through their respective ministries to the Ministry of Religious Affairs. In case of excess applications, a ballot will be conducted to allocate the 300 seats.