CM Maryam meets Turkish counsul general

Discusses enhancing bilateral relations

Updated On: Tue, 31 Dec 2024 17:45:32 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met Turkiye’s Consul General Durmus Bastug to discuss fostering collaboration in various sectors, including trade, education, health, agriculture and tourism.

The two leaders deliberated on cementing mutual ties. CM Maryam Nawaz described Turkiye as a great friend and brotherly nation.

She expressed gratitude for Turkiye’s unwavering support during challenging times and pledged to facilitate Turkish investors in Panjab, enhancing the one-window operation for Turkiye’s business community.

Consul General Bastug praised the welfare initiatives led by Maryam Nawaz and affirmed Turkiye’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Punjab in multiple fields.