Army chief's military diplomacy helps Pakistan achieve key milestones in 2024

COAS Asim Munir says life of a Pakistani more important than Afghanistan

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 31 Dec 2024 13:40:02 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A successful military diplomacy by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir helped Pakistan achieved significant milestone - whether it's war against terrorism or reviving economy - in 2024.

Through effective military diplomacy, relations with key countries improved, and foreign investment saw a rise.

Under Pakistan's clear policy against the terrorists, significant successes were achieved in operations during this year.

In 2024, security forces and law-enforcement agencies conducted 59,775 successful intelligence-based operations against terrorists and their facilitators. During these successful operations, 925 terrorists were eliminated, while hundreds were arrested.

On a daily basis, over 169 operations are being conducted by the Pakistan Armed Forces, intelligence agencies, police, and other LEAs.

The security officials killed 73 highly-wanted terrorists in the operations during the year. Among the terrorists eliminated were Fida Rehman alias Lal, Ali Rehman alias Taha Swati, and Abu Yahya.

Furthermore, due to the institution's excellent strategy, 14 wanted terrorists surrendered and joined the national mainstream. Two suicide bombers were also arrested, preventing major destruction in the country in 2024.

The army chief has a clear and firm stance regarding terrorists, and their facilitators. The COAS said Pakistan had expressed concerns over terrorist activities from Afghan soil.

Gen Asim Munir is of the view that the life and safety of a Pakistani citizen is more important than Afghanistan.

This year, an international journal also praised the army chief for being a strong voice against terrorists and extremists.

Pakistan also emerged as a strong voice for the oppressed people of Gaza, Lebanon, and occupied Kashmir on the global stage.

In 2024, significant diplomatic achievements were made, including Pakistan hosting an important SCO conference, attended by prime ministers from China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, as well as Iran’s vice president and India’s foreign minister.

Additionally, several heads of state from important countries visited Pakistan this year, leading to the signing of numerous agreements.

To tackle economic challenges, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) achieved notable successes in 2024. With the support of the SIFC, trade relations with multiple international countries were strengthened.

SIFC’s efforts led to an increase in remittances, decline in inflation, and the stock exchange reaching its highest level in history.

To promote trade activities in the region and enhance trade with key countries, the National Logistics Cell (NLC) achieved important milestones. NLC not only paved the way for enhanced trade with Central Asian states but also with Russia, Eastern Europe, China, and the UAE.