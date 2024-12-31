ECP restores Adil Bazai's membership as independent MNA

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reinstated the membership of Adil Bazai as Member National Assembly (MNA) and issued a notification designating him as an independent candidate.

The ECP restored Bazai’s membership for NA-262 Quetta through an official notification, which clarified that he would be considered an independent candidate rather than affiliated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Previously, Adil Bazai faced allegations of deviating from party policy during votes on the budget and the 26th constitutional amendment.

He was disqualified by the ECP based on a reference filed by PML-N President Nawaz Sharif.

However, the Supreme Court overturned the ECP’s decision and reinstated Bazai to his NA-262 Quetta seat.

On December 9, the Supreme Court suspended the ECP's November 21 decision and restored Bazai’s National Assembly membership.

The ECP also announced that its earlier notification de-seating Bazai would remain suspended until a final decision by the Supreme Court.