Federal cabinet to review political, economic situation today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair cabinet meeting which is scheduled to start at 5pm

Updated On: Tue, 31 Dec 2024 10:15:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal cabinet will be holding last meeting of the year 2024 here today (Tuesday) to take stock of the country’s political and economic situation.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair the cabinet meeting which is scheduled to start at 5 pm.

Sources have further said that the cabinet will also review the security situation in the country and its eastern and western borders.

On Friday, the cabinet approved two presidential ordinances, including the Societies Registration Amendment Ordinance, related to madrasa registration. President Asif Zaradri signed the ordinance on Sunday to make it a law.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the Income Tax Ordinance, which aims to tax banks' additional profits of Rs70 billion.