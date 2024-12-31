ECP restores Adil Bazai's membership as MNA

Pakistan Pakistan ECP restores Adil Bazai's membership as MNA

ECP on Monday restored the membership of Adil Bazai as MNA from NA-262 Quetta-I.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 31 Dec 2024 05:23:51 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday restored the membership of Adil Bazai as MNA from NA-262 Quetta-I after his disqualification was earlier suspended by the Supreme Court, Dunya News reported.

The ECP said it was recalling its earlier de-notification of the lawmaker Adil Bazai. The ECP has also issued notification of restoration of the membership of Adil Bazai as MNA.

As per the ECP notification, Adil Bazai was declared as returned candidate from NA-262 Quetta-1. Adil Bazai shall be treated as independent candidate from NA-262 Quetta-1 instead of PML-N candidate.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court (SC) on December 12 struck down the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s verdict to disqualify PML-N lawmaker Adil Bazai, saying the regulator could not justify the move, and restored him as an MNA in an independent capacity.

