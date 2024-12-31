C-5 nuclear power plant another milestone in Pakistan, China cooperation: PM

Tue, 31 Dec 2024 05:21:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and China National Nuclear Corporation on the commencement of construction work on C-5 Nuclear Power Plant at Chashma in Mianwali.

In a post on social media platform X, he said construction of the most modern and the biggest, C-5 Nuclear Power Plant is another milestone in strategic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Shehbaz Sharif said the plant will contribute 1200 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

