Govt open to dialogue alongside legal proceedings: Musadik Malik

Musadik Malik stressed the importance of dialogue to address national challenges.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Monday said that the government is open to meaningful dialogue, but legal and criminal cases will proceed alongside any discussions.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that the government is always willing to initiate dialogue in the country's greater interest.

He clarified that criminal cases involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership would not be part of the dialogue agenda.

Addressing allegations against the PTI founder, he said, “The 190 million pound case and the other cases against him are of criminal nature.

