Alliance with PML-N damages PPP position in Punjab: Saleem Haider

He expressed optimism about negotiations between the government and the PTI scheduled for Jan 2.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider on Monday said that alliance with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has damaged Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) position in Punjab, Dunya News reported.

Talking to media, Governor Saleem Haider expressed optimism about the negotiations between the government and the PTI scheduled for Jan 2. He said that there is no demand of PPP and added that positive outcome of negotiations between the government and the PTI essential for smooth running of the government.

He was of the view that political issues cannot resolved by holding protest rallies and staging sit-ins. He said that the solution to all problems lies in negotiations.

