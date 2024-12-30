Dense fog forces closure of motorway sections
Pakistan
The closure aims to ensure public safety and secure travel
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Motorway M-4 from Abdul Hakeem to Multan and Motorway M-5 from Sher Shah Multan to Zahir Pir has been closed due to dense fog.
According to the Motorway Police spokesperson, the closure aims to ensure public safety and secure travel.
Read more: Dense fog disrupts traffic on motorways across Punjab, travel advisory issued
Citizens are urged to prioritize day time travel to avoid hazards caused by reduced visibility.