Dense fog forces closure of motorway sections

Pakistan

The closure aims to ensure public safety and secure travel

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Motorway M-4 from Abdul Hakeem to Multan and Motorway M-5 from Sher Shah Multan to Zahir Pir has been closed due to dense fog.

According to the Motorway Police spokesperson, the closure aims to ensure public safety and secure travel.

Citizens are urged to prioritize day time travel to avoid hazards caused by reduced visibility.

 

