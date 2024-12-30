Pakistan's special envoy on Afghanistan calls on PM Shehbaz

Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi also attended the meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq Khan on Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In the meeting, Sadiq Khan briefed the prime minister about his recent visit to Afghanistan, according to a PM Office press release.

Anti-polio team meeting

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the use of technology is being increased in all health sectors, including polio eradication, to modernize the process of public healthcare and achieve better results.

He was talking to the national anti-polio team, which called on him in Islamabad on Monday.

The prime minister said unfortunately, the number of polio-affected children is rising in Pakistan, which needs even more collaborative efforts.





