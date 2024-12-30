Maryam Nawaz's attire steals spotlight at nephew's wedding

Maryam Nawaz’s elegant purple trouser suit garnered significant praise

LAHORE (Web Desk) - At the wedding of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s grandson, Zaid Hussain Nawaz, the outfit worn by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz became the center of attention.

While social media was abuzz with pictures from Zaid Hussain’s wedding, Maryam Nawaz’s elegant purple trouser suit garnered significant praise. She complemented her attire with a green clutch, adding a striking touch to her look.

Reports suggested that Maryam Nawaz’s outfit was priced at approximately PKR 360,000.

Previously, during Zaid Hussain’s Nikah ceremony, Maryam Nawaz wore a designer outfit by renowned Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, reportedly costing INR 495,000.

Her sartorial choices have sparked conversations online, drawing attention to her refined fashion sense and luxurious wardrobe.