LHC directs schools to get registered within a month

Justice Shahid Karim of LHC conducted the hearing

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed all the schools to get themselves registered within a month.

Justice Shahid Karim of LHC conducted the hearing on the petitions filed for discussing measures to combat smog.

The judge directed the schools to take serious the issue of buses.

Justice Shahid Karim remarked that private schools are minting lot of money but they are not providing much facilities to students.

During the hearing, the judge said that there is dire need to conduct the survey of all the roads as traffic situation is alarming.

He directed to cancel the registration of private schools for not implementing the policy of providing buses to students.

The secretary of School Education Department said that implementation comes under the jurisdiction of Higher Education Department.

Later, the court directed all the schools to get themselves registered within a month.

The hearing was later adjourned till the end of winter vacations.

Earlier, the LHC had conditioned the registration of new schools with the school bus policy.

“Every school will have to adopt this policy, and teams have been formed for the fitness certificate of buses,” the judge had remarked.