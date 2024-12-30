Two children die as roof collapses in DI Khan

Pakistan Pakistan Two children die as roof collapses in DI Khan

Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the dead bodies from the rubble.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 30 Dec 2024 04:46:33 PKT

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) – At least two children were killed when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Dera Ismail Khan on Dunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the roof of a dilapidated house located in Mian Wada area of Paharpur tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan suddenly caved in, burying two children under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and retrieved the dead bodies from the rubble and shifted them to a nearby hospital. The deceased were identified as 12-year-old Abdul Qadir and 10-year-old Ibrahim.

