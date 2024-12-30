Two killed, three injured in road accident in Dadu

Local residents shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Mehar.

DADU (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and three other sustained injuries in a road accident involving two cars and a mini-truck in Mehar, a town in Dadu district of Hyderabad Division in the Sindh province, on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred on the Indus Highway where a mini-truck was parked on the road side when a car collided with it while another car coming from behind in an attempt to avoid collision fell into pond, killing two persons on the spot and injuring three others.

Local residents gathered on the spot after the accident and shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Mehar. The deceased were identified as Muhammad Jamali and Gul Hassan Jamali.

