Civil disobedience greater crime than May 9, Nov 26 incident: Javed Latif

Pakistan Pakistan Civil disobedience greater crime than May 9, Nov 26 incident: Javed Latif

Latif accuses certain individuals within institutions of facilitating these actions

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 29 Dec 2024 23:46:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PML-N leader Main Javed Larif has stated that the announcement of civil disobedience is a graeter crime than the events of May 9 and November 26.

Speaking on 'Dunya News’ programme “Tonight with Samar Abbas, Javed Latif criticised both sides involved in political negations, stating that neither has a principled stance or genuine intentions that reported threats of civil disobedience equate to enmity against the state.

Latif accused certain individuals within institutions of facilitating these actions and condemned reliance on foreign lobbying firms.

He added that civil disobedience could cripple the state, urging transparency regarding those pressuring Pakistan and facilitating destabilization.

