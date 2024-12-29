Stakeholders to be consulted on Madrasa Act: CM Murad

SEHWAN SHARIF (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has announced consultations with all stakeholders regarding the Madrasa Act.

Speaking to Dunya News in Sehwan, he confirmed that the Act has been officially gazette and signed by the President.

Addressing the US statement on PTI founder’s freedom, Shah said, “America can come and free Imran Khan.

Only the court’s judge can release hi”. He advised Khan to rely on his legal team if he has done no wrong.

Shah questioned why Khan was worried if he had done nothing wrong, urging him to discuss with his lawyers only.

